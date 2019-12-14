If student takes leave, parent will get SMS 

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Soon parents will be able to check if their kids showed up at school by just checking mobile inbox. While only private schools have so far adopted the policy of alerting the parents if the students are absent, government and aided schools have decided to follow suit.

The School Education Department has asked headmasters to update the mobile numbers of parents in the students’ records on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. A test run of the system is slated for January; it will be implemented in full from the next academic year. Acting upon the instructions, the headmasters started uploading/updating contact information of parents on the portal on Friday.