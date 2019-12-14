Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M deaths: HC rejects plea seeking CBI probe

‘Court cannot direct the agency to probe in accordance with its views, as it would be unwarranted interference’

Published: 14th December 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Campus Front of India protesting in front of IIT-M on Thursday | Express

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected pleas from the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Kerala-based Loktantarik Yuva Janatha Dal seeking CBI investigation into the suicide deaths of students at the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras over the last several years, including the one of Fathima Latheef on November 9. 

A bench led by Justice M Sathyanarayanan dismissed both the petitions with a direction to the management of the IIT to provide effective and periodical psychological counselling to the affected students. NSUI’s petition claims five students have committed suicide in the campus since April 2018, and alleges that the management has not taken enough steps to arrest the trend. 

The LYJD petition pegs the number of student suicides since 2008 at a whopping 16. They claimed there was an allegation of religious discrimination and harassment in the case of Fathima Latheef. “Despite this, no action has been initiated,” they contended. Dismissing the petitions, the bench said that it is a well settled position of law that the High Court, in exercise of its power under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot direct the investigating agency to probe the case in accordance with its views, as the same would amount to unwarranted interference. The Court observed that it cannot issue a mandamus on the basis of mere sympathy or sentiment. 

“In so far as the question of issuing a direction to CBI to conduct investigation in a case is concerned, although no inflexible guidelines can be laid down to decide whether or not such power should be exercised, but time and again it has been reiterated that such an order is not to be passed merely because a party has levelled some allegations against the local police,” the judges said. 

“This extraordinary power must be exercised sparingly, cautiously and in exceptional situations where it becomes necessary to provide credibility and instil confidence in investigations or where the incident may have national and international ramifications or where such an order may be necessary for doing complete justice...Otherwise, CBI would be flooded with cases and with limited resources, may find it difficult to properly investigate even serious cases,” the bench added.

“No doubt, brilliant academic career of a young student came to an end under tragic circumstances and this Court can understand the feelings of the parents. The statistics provided by SGP disclosed that between February, 2008 and November, 2019, as many as 16 students had committed suicide, maybe on account of stress,” the judges said, while asking IIT-M to conduct periodic counselling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fathima Latheef IIT Madras IIT Madras suicide
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp