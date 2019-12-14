Home States Tamil Nadu

Right wing outfit behind protest against temple demolition in Karur?

Sources said members of a right-wing outfit have joined the protest and were encouraging the villagers into continuing the protest.

By Express News Service

KARUR: Tension mounted in Muthalaipatti on Friday when people prevented officials from demolishing the Sellayi Amman temple which is built on an encroached portion of a lake in the village.

Sources, meanwhile, said members of a right-wing outfit have joined the protest and were encouraging the villagers into continuing the protest.

Veracity of the claim could not be ascertained. The temple was to be demolished following a High Court order to remove encroachments from the lake.

On Friday, officials brought in earth movers to remove the encroachment, but thwarted by villagers. Following this, police personnel were deployed.

On information, Collector T Anbalagan, SP R Pandiarajan and other senior officials reached the spot and held talks with them.

The protestors requested the Collector to give them time and pointed out that they had filed a
writ petition in Supreme Court and were awaiting verdict.

He responded that he had no powers to interfere in the High Court’s verdict. However, people remained firm.

