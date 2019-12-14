Somanathan is Expenditure Secretary

Home States Tamil Nadu

After serving in key posts in Tamil Nadu for the past two years, senior IAS officer TV Somanathan is returning to the National capital as Expenditure Secretary, Union Ministry of Finance.   

By Express News Service

One of the officers in the chief secretary cadre in the State, hitherto, he was functioning as the Commercial Taxes Commissioner as well as the Secretary, Special Initiatives Department.  

In 1990, he was awarded a gold medal for Best All-Round IAS Trainee. In 2001, Word Bank commended him for outstanding contribution to reform budgeting. He also served as Director at the Joint Secretary level in the World Bank in Washington DC between 2011 and 2015 before getting appointed as Joint Secretary in PMO.  

Meanwhile, two more senior IAS officers of Tamil Nadu cadre, already working in New Delhi, have been transferred. Former Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Kumar, hitherto Special Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has been appointed as Secretary, Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Similarly, Anita Praveen, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Posts, will assume charge as the Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunications.

Multilingual expert
Somanathan, a Ph.D in Economics from Calcutta University, is a chartered accountant. Apart from Tamil, he is fluent in English, Hindi, Hausa and French.

