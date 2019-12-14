Home States Tamil Nadu

TASMAC outlets can be opened on agricultural land with approval: Madras HC

Liquor vending shops in rented premises should be permitted and located in only premises that exist by virtue of valid permission and have a building plan approval as per law, it said.

Published: 14th December 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a TASMAC outlet used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said that state-run TASMAC can open liquor vending shop in buildings constructed on agricultural land if mandated approvals are obtained However, the court observed that vending of liquor is an obnoxious trade and it has social and moral dimensions and consequently the restrictions placed by law have to be abided by in the strict sense.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad also directed the authorities concerned to ensure that location of liquor vending shops in rented premises should be permitted and located in only premises that exist by virtue of valid permission and have a building plan approval as per law.

It would be the obligation of the authority concerned to verify the status of both the land and the premises, as to whether they comply with the conditions or not,the court said.

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by Mallasamy Nachimuthu, seeking a direction to the Erode District collector to remove a TASMAC shop located in Mylambadi village on farm land within the time stipulated by the court.

On February 13, when the plea was heard by a different division bench, the court had observed that the sanctity of a place which gives food, justice (courts), health (hospitals), worship (temple/mosque/church), education (schools, colleges or universities) and such other places are to be preserved for that purpose and should not be used for commercial purpose or for earning revenue.

Agricultural field is a place worshipped by farmers and to be respected and not to be used for earning revenue through liquor, the bench had said.

The plea was opposed by the landowner, who submitted that there cannot be a total ban or prohibition of the location of a liquor vending shop over agricultural land under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act or the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules.

No such prohibition stands incorporated so as to exclude a premise from being used as a liquor vending shop in the event it is situated over agricultural land, she contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court TASMAC agricultural land
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he 'will die but never apologise' for speaking the 'truth.' (Photo | PTI)
PICTURES | Congress stalwarts come together for 'Bharat Bachao Rally'; Gandhis, Manmohan Singh, others attack PM Modi, BJP
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp