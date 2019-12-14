Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram family suicide: Cops wake up, nab 14 lottery sellers

Law enforcement, among other institutional systems of India, works most efficiently in the aftermath of avoidable tragedies.

Published: 14th December 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

14 lottery sellers arrested in Villupuram on Friday.

14 lottery sellers arrested in Villupuram on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Hours after the tragedy of Arun’s family hit the headlines, as many as 14 lottery sellers were arrested in Villupuram town. Action has been initiated against two policemen for failing to curb lottery sales. 

ALSO READ: E-lottery - Old poison in digital avatar

Police superintendent S Jeyakumar said at least 280 cases have been filed against online lottery sale in Villupuram town until so far and 143 cases have been filed in Taluk and West station limits. However, it’s not clear what action has been taken on all these cases so far.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu couple kills three daughters, ends life over lottery addiction

“The banned online lottery which operates from Kerala, can be downloaded and purchased. All necessary steps will be taken to prevent the sale in the district. Regular lottery sellers will be detained under the Goondas Act and the policemen involved would face severe action,” said Jeyakumar.

TAGS
Villupuram family suicide Villupuram suicide Villupuram lottery Tamil Nadu lottery
