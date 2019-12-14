Villupuram family suicide: Cops wake up, nab 14 lottery sellers

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Law enforcement, among other institutional systems of India, works most efficiently in the aftermath of avoidable tragedies.

Hours after the tragedy of Arun’s family hit the headlines, as many as 14 lottery sellers were arrested in Villupuram town. Action has been initiated against two policemen for failing to curb lottery sales.

Police superintendent S Jeyakumar said at least 280 cases have been filed against online lottery sale in Villupuram town until so far and 143 cases have been filed in Taluk and West station limits. However, it’s not clear what action has been taken on all these cases so far.

“The banned online lottery which operates from Kerala, can be downloaded and purchased. All necessary steps will be taken to prevent the sale in the district. Regular lottery sellers will be detained under the Goondas Act and the policemen involved would face severe action,” said Jeyakumar.