Villupuram family suicide: How easy is it to get cyanide?

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: While the tragic end of Arun and his family has sent shockwaves throughout the State, many are also wondering how he managed to procure the deadly substance cyanide. When this reporter tried to find out from goldsmiths in the district how and where they buy cyanide, many refused to speak out of fear. However, one worker agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. He said cyanide plays a major role in making gold jewellery, especially for polishing the ornaments and for dissolving gold.

“Not everyone can get cyanide, only those with licence issued by goldsmiths’ association of that respective area can get it from sellers. There are no restrictions on the amount, but still the sellers keep an eye on the buyers and sell accordingly. Similarly, sulphuric and nitric acids, which are also used by us, are very dangerous chemicals,” he added.

Four-member family jumps in front of train, dies

Dindigul: A four-member family from Cauvery Nagar in Tiruchy committed suicide by jumping in front of a passing train at Kodaikanal Road Railway Station on Friday morning. The reason for their suicide is unknown. Uthrapathi, a 49-year-old businessman, wife Sangeetha (42), daughter Abinayasri (14) and son Akash (12) reached the station on Thursday night. All were killed on the spot. Railway police rushed to the spot and sent the remains of the bodies to Dindigul govt hospital.