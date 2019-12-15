Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK issues legal notice to SEC, Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party DMK has issued a legal notice to six persons including State Election Commission and Chief Secretary of the State alleging that the officials did not follow the directions of the  Supreme Court in true letter and spirit.  DMK Rajya Sabha MP and organizing secretary RS Bharathi issued a legal notice to six persons including R Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner, L Subramanian, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Secretary, K Shanmugam, Chief Secretary, R Palaniswami, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission, and secretaries to the state government Hans Raj Verma and Harmander Singh.

The legal notice alleged that the SEC did not follow the directions of the Supreme Court in true letter and spirit in the reservation in the delimitation based on the 2011 census and in compliance of rules 6 of  Tamil Nadu Panchayats( Reservation of seats and rotation of reserved seats) rules, 1995.  

The party claimed that the SEC should strictly comply with the directions issued by the supreme court dated on December 6 and 11 in true letter and spirit without any deviations. Any non-compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court would amount to Contempt of the court and would be viewed seriously, as per the legal notice.
 

