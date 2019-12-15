PG doctor bitten, beaten with slipper at Madurai GH by patient’s kin?

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 31-year-old postgraduate (PG) student doctor at the Septic Labour Theatre (SLT) in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) was allegedly beaten up on Saturday morning by two women after they were denied entry into a sterile ward with her footwear on, to visit an expectant mother. One woman has been arrested while the other is absconding.

The incident happened at the CEmONC Block in GRH, where the Tiruchy-based postgraduate student doctor was on the duty. It is alleged that a pregnant woman’s mother-in-law G Murugeswari (52) tried to enter the ward with her slippers.

The student doctor told a staff nurse to ask Murugeswari to leave her footwear outside. But Murugeswari and her relative K Rajarajeshwari (29), reportedly barged in and abused the doctor.

The doctor’s husband said: “The duo turned violent. While Rajarajeswari hit my wife on the face with footwear, Murugeswari bit her hand. My wife bled from her ears and mouth, and fell unconscious. She is under treatment.” GRH doctors went on a strike demanding action.