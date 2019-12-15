Home States Tamil Nadu

PG doctor bitten, beaten with slipper at Madurai GH by patient’s kin?

The incident happened at the CEmONC Block in GRH, where the Tiruchy-based postgraduate student doctor was on the duty.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 31-year-old postgraduate (PG) student doctor at the Septic Labour Theatre (SLT) in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) was allegedly beaten up on Saturday morning by two women after they were denied entry into a sterile ward with her footwear on, to visit an expectant mother. One woman has been arrested while the other is absconding.

The incident happened at the CEmONC Block in GRH, where the Tiruchy-based postgraduate student doctor was on the duty. It is alleged that a pregnant woman’s mother-in-law G Murugeswari (52) tried to enter the ward with her slippers.

The student doctor told a staff nurse to ask Murugeswari to leave her footwear outside. But Murugeswari and her relative K Rajarajeshwari (29), reportedly barged in and abused the doctor.

The doctor’s husband said: “The duo turned violent. While Rajarajeswari hit my wife on the face with footwear, Murugeswari bit her hand. My wife bled from her ears and mouth, and fell unconscious. She is under treatment.” GRH doctors went on a strike demanding action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp