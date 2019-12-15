Rejuvenation camp for temple elephants to start today near Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The much awaited annual rejuvenation camp for temple and mutt elephants is all set to commence at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, on Sunday. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Commissioner K Paneendra Reddy is expected to inaugurate the camp that will span 48 days along with district Collector K Rajamani at around 7 am.

HR&CE Joint Commissioner K Rajamanickam told TNIE that 28 female elephants from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are taking part in the camp and added that most of the elephants will reach the site either by Saturday night or Sunday morning.

"All the preparations including installation of sheds, keeping enough medicine in stock, among others, are ready. A dedicated team from animal husbandry department will monitor the health of the elephants round the clock. This annual rejuvenation camp will be a real energy booster for the elephants both mentally and physically. The public will also be allowed to watch the elephants feed and receive training," he said.

However, the works to erect solar fencing and construction of watchtowers will be completed only by Sunday night. This is being done to prevent wild elephant intrusion at the site, said sources. Mahouts however stated that there is a delay in carrying out the works.

Officials from HR&CE said the delay is because they got permission from the State government only few days ago and added that they will complete preparatory works before Sunday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, elephants Jayamalyatha from Andal temple at Srivilliputhur, Kasthuri from Palani temple and Kalyani from Perur Patteswarar temple in Coimbatore reached the Mettupalayam Vanabadrakaliamman temple where the authorities offerred them pooja before letting them enter the camp site.

Sources from the animal husbandry department said that they have decided to take blood samples from the jumbos after four or five days since the animals will be in stress due to their long travel. A team of veterinarians at the campsite have been instructed to check the health cards and vaccination certificates of the pachyderms.

Unlike last year, continuous rainfall is likely to deter animals from moving freely as the ground has turned slippery, said sources. It is to be noted that the pachyderms have mostly spent their lives standing on concrete or floors made of stones at temples.