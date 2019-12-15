Seat-sharing over in 14 districts for panchayat councillors posts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the ruling AIADMK announced candidates for union councillors and district panchayat councillors posts for seven districts, opposition DMK finalised seat-sharing with its alliance parties for rural local body elections in 14 districts till Saturday evening.

A DMK release said totally 14 district units of the party, out of 65 district units, have completed seat-sharing with alliance parties for the posts of union councillors and district panchayat councillors.

AIADMK announces candidates for 14 districts

Ruling AIADMK on Saturday announced candidates for panchayat union councillors and district councillors for 14 districts. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.