Tamil Nadu tourism department rolls new packages for destinations around Pollachi, Valparai

Charged at Rs 1,155 per person, the package includes breakfast, lunch and a snack and a visit to Aliyar dam, Monkey waterfalls, Solaiyar dam under among other places.

Published: 15th December 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 11:16 AM

A view of the Aliyar dam

A view of the Aliyar dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state Tourism Department has introduced an one-day tour to various destinations in and around Pollachi and Valparai from Saturday.

The places include Aliyar dam, Monkey waterfalls near Pollachi and Balaji temple, Solaiyar dam, Nallamudi, Pooncholai and Koolangal river in Valparai. The department is charging Rs 1,155 per person and the package includes breakfast, lunch and a snack.

Coimbatore Forest Division District Forest Officer D Venkatesh who flagged off the vehicle from the Tamil Nadu hotel in Gandhipuram, said that the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TNTDC) with help from the state forest department is taking steps to make tourists aware of each and every tourist spot in the region since they are unique.

One such place is Baralikkadu where tribal people were given employment opportunities. It is also one of the best places for tourists to spend time leisurely. "Tamil Nadu is one of the leading States in the country when it comes to tourism as both domestic and international tourists visit the State frequently. People must know about adventure spots, eco-water, sports and mountaineering tourism and pay a visit along with their family," he said.

The tourism development corporation has also decided to introduce the one-day tour at Udagamandalam where people would be able to go to places such as the Pykara boat house, Baralikkadu, etc for Rs 1,200 per person, from Gandhipuram.

Apart from the tour to the neighbouring district, the corporation has also proposed to operate trips to Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU), gas forest museum, Courtallam, Isha yoga centre, Poondi Velliangiri temple for a cost of Rs 800.

District Tourist Officer T Aravinthakumar told TNIE that the new initiatives have been taken after receiving instructions from the tourism development corporation director who visited Coimbatore three months ago.

"We have implemented one-day tourism on a trial basis. If tourists unable to return within a day, we will extend the trip for another day. This will be done after getting suggestion from the tourists. We will start the next one-day tour if tourists approach us," he said.

Interested persons can call 0422-2302176, 2302177, 2303176 to get additional details about the tourism.

Comments

