TN local body polls: Catch-22 for small parties

The posts in urban local bodies are much more prestigious. Some functionaries of MDMK, VCK and PMK Express spoke to echoed the same view.

Published: 15th December 2019 05:23 AM

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With rural local body elections being scheduled first, small parties feel the Dravidian majors will have a significant advantage over them. As most of them are in alliance with the DMK or the AIADMK, they feel they will get a raw deal in the urban body polls, if they fail to perform well in rural elections. 

“For instance, if we get 20 per cent of the union councillor and district councillor seats, we have to win all of them to get the same share in urban local bodies, for posts such as Mayor, Municipal Chairperson, and Town Panchayat president,” said a former Congress MLA.    

The posts in urban local bodies are much more prestigious. Some functionaries of MDMK, VCK and PMK Express spoke to echoed the same view. Journalist Tharasu Shyam said: “Yes, surely it will be a checkmate for small parties. Small parties will lose their bargaining power in urban local body elections if they fail to win the seats allocated to them in rural civic polls. However, major parties will claim the victory of small parties as their alliance victory.”  

