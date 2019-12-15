Velumani tackles Stalin over his M-sand remark

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal administration minister SP Velumani on Saturday said that all allegations against Greater Chennai Corporation by DMK president MK Stalin were false and said for political gains.

He was reacting to Stalin’s demand for a probe against the civic body for allegedly using M-sand to lay footpaths.

On Friday, in a statement Stalin said the price of M-Sand was 150 percent lesser than river sand and the civic body had used the former to lay footpaths under the Smart City Mission and for those works with World Bank support, but mentioned river sand in tenders.He had urged the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to order a probe.

Rebutting these charges, Velumani, in a statement, asked whether the DMK president knew the prices of both varieties of sand before making allegations. ‘’Between 2017-2018, one cubic metre of M-Sand costed Rs 434.29 while river sand was Rs 168. Between 2018-19, M-Sand costed Rs 777 while river sand was Rs 168. Currently, M-Sand costs Rs 1250 and river sand is Rs 447,’’ the Minister said and asked as to how Stalin could say that the price of M sand was lesser than river sand.

Further, Velumani alleged that Stalin’s charges were based on a report issued by an organisation which is supported by DMK. He said all tender works were done in a transparent manner and no corruption was involved in any process at any stage.

