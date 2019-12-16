English medium sections at Adi Dravidar schools?

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: The State Government has directed all District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officers to submit a report on the feasibility of introducing English medium sections in Adi Dravidar schools, which specifically cater to Scheduled Castes and Tribes students.

Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare Board communicated this through an order on Thursday. However, the order comes with a condition.

It said no additional funds will be allocated, no new or additional teachers will be appointed and additional duties delegated by the education department should be carried out by available teachers.

Education rights activists and teachers from Adi Dravidar schools say that it is impossible to introduce English medium without appointing separate teachers for it.

“As it is, a general teacher is made to teach all subjects until Class 5. A subject teacher or a simple elementary school teacher, may not be able to efficiently teach a language that is not native to them,” said PB Prince Gajendrababu, an activist. He said children learn a new language and its phonetics by watching and observing people conversing in it.

“Children cannot pick up a new language by looking into a book. So, they need teachers who converse with them in English. But, an existing Tamil medium school teacher, has only learned English as one subject and may not have even performed well in it,” he said.

He said forcing children to study in English medium will strip them of their identity, instead the government must focus on creating the post of language teachers.

Headmaster of an Adi Dravidar school in Tiruvallur district told Express that these schools are already short of funds severely. “Will English medium classes be conducted in same school and classrooms as Tamil medium? But will not that defy the purpose”, he asked. He said it will not be possible to purchase books and supplies for activities for English medium students without additional funds.

An Adi Dravidar Welfare teacher said that existing vacancy in these schools is much higher than regular government schools. “We are in need of additional staff even without the need to introduce an English medium. The department must appoint new staff to bring this is in,” she said.

An official from the department, on condition of anonymity, said schools may have to attract social workers, non- profit organisations or CSR funds to enable introduction of English medium.

