Panchayat office burgled, nomination papers safe

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: A village panchayat office at Vadakandam in Koradacherry panchayat union was burgled on Saturday night. However, the nomination papers filed for the post of village panchayat ward member for the local body election were intact, said officials.

Till Saturday, 22 nominations were filed and they were locked in a steel bureau. On Sunday morning, passersby noticed the doors of the office broke open. Village Administrative officer Chellapandi reached the spot and Kudavasal police conducted inquiry. It was found out `1,500 cash, collected as tax, kept in a wooden bureau was stolen. Besides, a copy of the electoral roll of the village, kept on a table, was also found torn away in pieces. The 22 nomination papers filed were intact. The Kudavasal police registered a case and were further investigating.