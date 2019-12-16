Rejuvenation camp for temple jumbos kicks off

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As many as 26 elephants from various temples and mutts from across the State were brought to Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday for the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp. Two more elephants from temples in Puducherry are likely to join the camp soon.

The twelfth edition of the annual rejuvenation camp is organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) in association with the Forest and Animal Husbandry Departments.

HR&CE Department Commissioner K Phanindra Reddy told TNIE that the camp is being organised at an estimated cost of around `1.5 crore.

1.Temple elephants being given a shower bath on the Bhavani river bed; 2.A pachyderm seen carrying its food at the camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on Sunday; 3.Temple elephants lined up for the inaugural function of the camp; 4. Elephants greeting each other during the camp; 5. An elephant getting ready for the inauguration after a refreshing bath | A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM

During the camp, the elephants will be fed nutritious meals and taken for timely walks around the area. Further, veterinarians would provide health checkups for the elephants and medication will be provided.

Besides providing all facilities to the temple elephants, the HR&CE has planned to host various games for mahouts such as chess, carrom, etc during Pongal celebrations. A separate resting zone was established for mahouts at the campsite with all necessary facilities including TV to keep them entertained.

Animal Husbandry Department Regional Joint Director R Perumalsamy, said, “Blood samples will be collected from jumbos after a few days to identify any symptoms of communicable diseases that they might possess. The samples would be sent to Chennai for examination.”

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Coimbatore division) M Senthil Kumar said the temple elephants are not allowed to take a bath in the river Bhavani. Therefore, the department has established artificial showers for the pachyderms.