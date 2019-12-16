Teen hangs self after scoring poor marks

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl committed suicide at Kalveerampalayam in the district on Saturday evening allegedly after scoring poor marks in the recently concluded exams.

The class XII student was residing at Karai Gowder layout in Kalveerampalayam and was studying at the government higher secondary school in Alandurai.

The police suspect that the minor might have been in depression over her term exam results, before taking the extreme step. The teenager was alone at her house when she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

Her family members found her hanging and informed the police. The Vadavalli police retrieved the body and sent it to Coimbatore Medical College hospital (CMCH) for postmortem examination.

“She had been preparing for the public examination and was depressed that she scored poorly in the recent exams,” said police sources.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.