This Independent candidate has a French ‘star’ campaigner

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: An 18-year-old woman from France has become the ‘star’ campaigner of an Independent candidate contesting for the Thirupuvanam panchayat union president post in Sivaganga district.

Zoe, who came to India on a tourist visa six months ago, was drawn into the campaign of 39-year-old building contractor C Maruthupandian after she met his brother-in-law Muniselvam in Ooty. Muniselvam, from Papakudi in Sivaganga, befriended Zoe who was intrigued to hear he was off to Melarangiyam to campaign for Maruthupandian.

Excited to join the campaign, Zoe travelled to the village and accompanied Maruthupandian to file his nomination at the Thirupuvanam Panchayat Union Office on Saturday.

Zoe told Express that she was enjoying herself and was thrilled to see the nomination process. The Frenchwoman, who is in the country till February, has even coined a slogan, “vote for mama (uncle)”, to help canvas for votes. Muniselvam said she was staying at Maruthupandian’s home and had participated in a special puja ahead of the filing of nomination papers.

Maruthupandian was amused to note that she insisted on travelling to the panchayat union office by minivan with the other women. “On the way, she urged everyone to vote for mama,” he said. Poll officials, on learning of her interest, allowed her to enter the office while Maruthupandian handed over his nomination.