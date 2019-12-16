Home States Tamil Nadu

This Independent candidate has a French ‘star’ campaigner

Excited to join the campaign, Zoe travelled to the village and accompanied Maruthupandian to file his nomination at the Thirupuvanam Panchayat Union Office on Saturday.

Published: 16th December 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Zoe with one of her friends in Melarangiyam on Saturday | Express

Zoe with one of her friends in Melarangiyam on Saturday | Express

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: An 18-year-old woman from France has become the ‘star’ campaigner of an Independent candidate contesting for the Thirupuvanam panchayat union president post in Sivaganga district.

Zoe, who came to India on a tourist visa six months ago, was drawn into the campaign of 39-year-old building contractor C Maruthupandian after she met his brother-in-law Muniselvam in Ooty. Muniselvam, from Papakudi in Sivaganga, befriended Zoe who was intrigued to hear he was off to Melarangiyam to campaign for Maruthupandian.

Excited to join the campaign, Zoe travelled to the village and accompanied Maruthupandian to file his nomination at the Thirupuvanam Panchayat Union Office on Saturday.

Zoe told Express that she was enjoying herself and was thrilled to see the nomination process. The Frenchwoman, who is in the country till February, has even coined a slogan, “vote for mama (uncle)”, to help canvas for votes. Muniselvam said she was staying at Maruthupandian’s home and had participated in a special puja ahead of the filing of nomination papers.
Maruthupandian was amused to note that she insisted on travelling to the  panchayat union office by minivan with the other women. “On the way, she urged everyone to vote for mama,” he said. Poll officials, on learning of her interest, allowed her to enter the office while Maruthupandian handed over his nomination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
France
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp