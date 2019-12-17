23 pyrolysis units under TNPCB scanner

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-three pyrolysis units in Tamil Nadu are under the scanner of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, to ensure they are complying with environmental norms after the Central Pollution watchdog asked the State to submit an action taken report on the units, by December 25.

This comes after the Central Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states, saying these have been found to be flouting environmental norms and causing high levels of pollution.

The CPCB order came with regard to a plea filed in the NGT, alleging that use of waste tyres by the pyrolysis industry operating in the country, that is engaged in producing inferior quality pyrolysis oil, pyrolysis gas (pyro gas), solid residue (char), carbon black and steel through the pyrolysis process, needs to be banned to prevent environmental damage.

A TNPCB official told Express that field level officers will be conducting checks on these 23 units, to ensure whether they are compliant or not, after which an action taken report will be prepared by the end of this week. “Those that are not compliant, will be shut down in compliance with the NGT order,” he said. CPCB has stated that the pyrolysis process involves high level of pollution and adversely affects health of workers involved in the process.