Home States Tamil Nadu

23 pyrolysis units under TNPCB scanner

This comes after the Central Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-three pyrolysis units in Tamil Nadu are under the scanner of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, to ensure they are complying with environmental norms after the Central Pollution watchdog asked the State to submit an action taken report on the units, by December 25.

This comes after the Central Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of 270 tyre pyrolysis units in 19 states, saying these have been found to be flouting environmental norms and causing high levels of pollution.

The CPCB order came with regard to a plea filed in the NGT, alleging that use of waste tyres by the pyrolysis industry operating in the country, that is engaged in producing inferior quality pyrolysis oil, pyrolysis gas (pyro gas), solid residue (char), carbon black and steel through the pyrolysis process, needs to be banned to prevent environmental damage.

A TNPCB official told Express that field level officers will be conducting checks on these 23 units, to ensure whether they are compliant or not, after which an action taken report will be prepared by the end of this week. “Those that are not compliant, will be shut down in compliance with the NGT order,” he said. CPCB has stated that the pyrolysis process involves high level of pollution and adversely affects health of workers involved in the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNPCB
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp