Custodial torture: Man accused of theft dies in Tiruchy, 3 policemen suspended

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three policemen, including a sub inspector, were suspended after an accused person who was caught for involving in several theft cases died of cardiac arrest while he was in police custody earlier on Sunday night. Police had detained the deceased person for inquiry about a recent heist of one kg gold from a bus by diverting it in November.

Of the looted valuables police had only recovered 16 sovereign thus far. Sources said R Murugan (55) of EB road was wanted in connection with several criminal cases that happened in and around Tiruchy district.

On Saturday, in the course of probe into a robbery on November 25, the special police team picked up Murugan from a lodge in Samayapuram. During probe, he allegedly complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. At hospital, doctors alleged he died of cardiac arrest.