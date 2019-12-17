Home States Tamil Nadu

Custodial torture: Man accused of theft dies in Tiruchy, 3 policemen suspended

During probe, he allegedly complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. At hospital, doctors alleged he died of cardiac arrest.

Published: 17th December 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three policemen, including a sub inspector, were suspended after an accused person who was caught for involving in several theft cases died of cardiac arrest while he was in police custody earlier on Sunday night. Police had detained the deceased person for inquiry about a recent heist of one kg gold from a bus by diverting it in November.

Of the looted valuables police had only recovered 16 sovereign thus far. Sources said R Murugan (55) of EB road was wanted in connection with several criminal cases that happened in and around Tiruchy district.

On Saturday, in the course of probe into a robbery on November 25, the special police team picked up Murugan from a lodge in Samayapuram. During probe, he allegedly complained of chest pain and fell unconscious. At hospital, doctors alleged he died of cardiac arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Custodial torture
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp