DMK files contempt plea against SEC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the State Election Commission (SEC) and the State government alleging that the panel went ahead with preparatory works for rural local body elections without abiding by the court’s order on providing reservation and completing delimitation of wards.

In its petition, the DMK said the apex court order on December 6 stated that proportionate reservation based on 2011 census at all levels in accordance with Rule 6 of Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Reservation of Seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Rules 1995 should be provided in the local body elections.

The Supreme Court also ordered putting the polls on hold in nine newly-divided districts.The SEC was granted three months for completing the delimitation exercise in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

Stating that proportionality of reservation is ascertained from the percentage of population, the DMK said the quantum of seats is determined by method of delimitation. Though the 2011 census provides proportionality, the quantum of seats would be available only after finalization of delimitation exercise across State, the DMK said.

Pointing out that as per rule 6 of the panchayat reservation rules 1995, the DMK said the State is to be taken as one unit to ascertain number of seats to be reserved based on the total population of the SC/ST and women. The delimitation exercise for the nine newly formed districts should be carried out and only then the actual number of seats reserved for SC/ST and women can be arrived at. The apex court order can be implemented only after completing the delimitation and reservation and rotation in nine districts, the DMK said, adding the SEC's notification issued on December 9 amounts to contempt of court.

The DMK said SEC made false statement and exercise of delimitation had been carried out when it had been completed partially in 2018. State Election Commissioner R Palanisamy could not be reached for comments.