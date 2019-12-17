Forest official's efforts go waste as Madurai thieves steal guard nets around tree saplings

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Thieves have taken a liking to steal guard nets erected around tree saplings, putting forest department's earnest efforts to bring some shade along the highways to a waste.



The department, in association with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has been planting two species of trees -- Pungai and Neemu -- along either side of the highways.



It has planted close to 6000 saplings along the 45 km-stretch between Samayanallur and the district border within two months.

The plan was that the forest department would nurture the saplings for three years after which their care would be handed over to the to NHAI. To protect the saplings, the department had enclosed them with a green guard net made of plastic. However, what the department did not expect is the nets getting stolen and saplings getting exposed.



"Over 30 nets have been stolen within a short period of time," a forest official said. Each net cost the department around Rs 840.

Fed up, the department has issued a warning saying that severe action would be taken against anyone who steals the nets. It has also released a phone number -- 04 52 - 25 36 279 -- through which public can alert the department of such thefts or thieves.