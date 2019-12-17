Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest official's efforts go waste as Madurai thieves steal guard nets around tree saplings

The department, in association with the National Highway Authority of India, has been planting two species of trees, Pungai and Neemu, along either side of the highways.
 

Published: 17th December 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Palmyra trees, Palm trees

Photo for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Thieves have taken a liking to steal guard nets erected around tree saplings, putting forest department's earnest efforts to bring some shade along the highways to a waste. 

The department, in association with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), has been planting two species of trees  -- Pungai and Neemu -- along either side of the highways.

It has planted close to 6000 saplings along the 45 km-stretch between Samayanallur and the district border within two months.

The plan was that the forest department would nurture the saplings for three years after which their care would be handed over to the to NHAI. To protect the saplings, the department had enclosed them with a green guard net made of plastic. However, what the department did not expect is the nets getting stolen and saplings getting exposed.  

"Over 30 nets have been stolen within a short period of time," a forest official said. Each net cost the department around Rs 840.

Fed up, the department has issued a warning saying that severe action would be taken against anyone who steals the nets. It has also released a phone number -- 04 52 - 25 36 279 -- through which public can alert the department of such thefts or thieves. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Highway Authority of India
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp