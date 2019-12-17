Home States Tamil Nadu

It's the beginning of the end for BJP: Kamal Haasan slams Citizenship Act

Addressing reporters, the MNM party president referred to the BJP-led NDA which passed the legislation as 'anti-national forces'.

Published: 17th December 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party president Kamal Haasan, on Tuesday, slamming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said, the legislation marked the beginning of the downfall of 'anti-national forces'. He said that, if invited, he would participate in DMK's all-party meeting on the issue scheduled for Wednesday.

Addressing reporters he referred to the BJP-led NDA which passed the legislation as "anti-national forces". The actor-turned-politician said the CAA was a ploy of the government to divide the people of the country in the name of religion. 

ALSO READ: Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at CAA

"They are not stopping (the farmers of the country) from committing suicide, instead this is a strategy of the government aimed at their vote bank,” he said. 

He said that the pan-India protests against the CAA were driven by the need to know why the legislation was passed with such urgency at a time when the country's economy was moving backwards and prices were skyrocketing.

Speaking on the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils, he asked why the CAA did not give Sri Lankan Tamil Hindus the rights given to Pakistani Hindus. He stressed that the people of the country would not accept the act of the government. 

Speaking on the ruling AIADMK's support for the CAA in Parliament, he slammed the party as being "obedient to its masters" hinting that they were dancing to the tunes of BJP-led centre.

In a party statement later, Haasan, referring to the police action against students of Jamia Milia University and elsewhere, said, "Each blow landing on the student is the blow on the freedom of expression granted by the constitution. 

It is a blow delivered with the sole intention of repressing the future generations, preventing them from even thinking about questioning the Government. 

It is a blow delivered with the fear that they don’t have valid answers to the questions of the students, it is their way of ensuring that the students don’t prove them wrong."

"Makkal Needhi Maiam will fight to oust any dictatorial regime and ensure the fragrant air of democracy prevail," he added in the statement.

He said earlier that his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens as well.

(with inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship act NRC Kamal Haasan
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp