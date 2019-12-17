It's the beginning of the end for BJP: Kamal Haasan slams Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party president Kamal Haasan, on Tuesday, slamming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) said, the legislation marked the beginning of the downfall of 'anti-national forces'. He said that, if invited, he would participate in DMK's all-party meeting on the issue scheduled for Wednesday.

Addressing reporters he referred to the BJP-led NDA which passed the legislation as "anti-national forces". The actor-turned-politician said the CAA was a ploy of the government to divide the people of the country in the name of religion.

ALSO READ: Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj hits out at CAA

"They are not stopping (the farmers of the country) from committing suicide, instead this is a strategy of the government aimed at their vote bank,” he said.

He said that the pan-India protests against the CAA were driven by the need to know why the legislation was passed with such urgency at a time when the country's economy was moving backwards and prices were skyrocketing.

Speaking on the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils, he asked why the CAA did not give Sri Lankan Tamil Hindus the rights given to Pakistani Hindus. He stressed that the people of the country would not accept the act of the government.

Speaking on the ruling AIADMK's support for the CAA in Parliament, he slammed the party as being "obedient to its masters" hinting that they were dancing to the tunes of BJP-led centre.

In a party statement later, Haasan, referring to the police action against students of Jamia Milia University and elsewhere, said, "Each blow landing on the student is the blow on the freedom of expression granted by the constitution.

It is a blow delivered with the sole intention of repressing the future generations, preventing them from even thinking about questioning the Government.

It is a blow delivered with the fear that they don’t have valid answers to the questions of the students, it is their way of ensuring that the students don’t prove them wrong."

"Makkal Needhi Maiam will fight to oust any dictatorial regime and ensure the fragrant air of democracy prevail," he added in the statement.

He said earlier that his party is opposed to the proposed nation-wide National Register of Citizens as well.

(with inputs from PTI)