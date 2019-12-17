Murasoli Panchami land issue: SC Commission summons MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has summoned DMK president MK Stalin to appear in person on January 7 before the vice-chairman, regarding an allegation that the office of the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli is located on Panchami land.

This is the first time Stalin, in his capacity as Managing Trustee of Murasoli Trust, is being summoned in this issue.

The Commission said Stalin should appear with an up to date action report and all relevant documents, case diaries etc.

The case unfolded when PMK founder S Ramadoss raised the issue.

BJP State Secretary Professor R Srinivasan filed a complaint before the SC/ST Commission on October 21 seeking an investigation into the allegation that the building for Murasoli was built on Panchami land, meant for members of Scheduled Caste.

Following this, the Commission issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary on October 22, directing him to submit the facts and information regarding the Panchami land issue within seven days.

The Commission had earlier directed the chief secretary to appear in person on November 19 and also summoned Udhayanidhi Stalin, managing director of the Murasoli on November 20.

However, on behalf of Udhayanidhi, DMK organising secretary and advocates appeared before the Commission and adjourned it to the first week of January.

Responding to PMK’s allegation, DMK president MK Stalin released the 1985 deed on Murasoli land.

The BJP functionary Tada Periyasamy, countering it, said that the original documents dating back to the 1923 Permanent Register alone could prove whether the land was part of Panchami lands or not.