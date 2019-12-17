Police arrest woman for biting mother-in-law on her head in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The District Police, on Sunday, arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly biting her mother-in-law on her head over a family dispute.

According to the police, Kalpana was residing at Sithi Nagar in Chinnampalayam near Pollachi. Her mother-in-law, 62-years-old B Nageshwari, was residing alone at Veni Nagar in Chinnampalayam.

The police said, Kalpana's husband has been missing for more than ten days.

Suspecting that he might be at his mother's house, Kalpana waylaid Nageshwari on Saturday night and had a heated argument that soon turned into a brawl.

It was then Kalpana allegedly assaulted and bit Nageshwari on the head before fleeing the scene.

The mother-in-law was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent surgery. She had lost a considerable amount of blood, said the police.

Upon receiving a complaint, the Mahalingapuram police registered a case against Kalpana and arrested her on Sunday.

Sources state that in January Kalpana was already booked on charges of assaulting her mother-in-law. She often threatened Nageshwari in order to get the case withdrawn.