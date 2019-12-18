Home States Tamil Nadu

CAA support: Jamaat pulls up AIADMK MP

AIADMK MP A Mohammed John was stripped of his position in the Al Jamaat Federation for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 18th December 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters react after teargas shells were fired by the police during a demonstration against the new citizenship law in the national capital | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

RANIPET: AIADMK MP A Mohammed John was stripped of his position in the Al Jamaat Federation for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that was passed in the Rajya Sabha. He had been holding the post of patron since 2010, at the Federation that comprises various Jamats belonging to Ranipet, Wallajah and Arcot regions.

According to All Jamaat Federation member and district president of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK), Mohammed Hassan, “We discussed the issue at the meeting held on Monday evening and unanimously decided to remove Mohammed John MP from the post of Kappalar (patron) of All Jamaat (Federation) for voting in favour of CAB in Rajya Sabha, and thereby committing the offence of insulting Muslims.”

Hassan further said that the decision was taken after pressure from Jamaats across the state and the local Muslim community in Ranipet, as his action went against the interests of the entire community. The Minister was not available for comment. 

Comments

