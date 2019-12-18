Coimbatore: Boy jumps off school wall to skip revision, sustains head injury

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An 11-year-old boy sustained injuries when he attempted to jump off the school compound wall in a bid to skip the study session conducted after the half-yearly exam on Monday. A portion of the compound, which was already frail, also collapsed around him. The boy, a student of the Corporation Higher Secondary School in Ramanathapuram, has been admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital with injuries to his leg and head, and a sprained neck. Doctors have stated that he needs six weeks of rest to recover completely.

Officials of the education department in City Corporation conducted an inquiry into this matter with Headmaster M Ramesh on Tuesday morning. Chief Education Officer (CEO) A Valliyammal did not divulge much information but told TNIE that they have instructed the school authorities to ensure the safety of the students.

M Eswari, the boy’s mother, admitted that her ward had attempted to flee the school after the exam by climbing the compound wall. With the doctors having prescribed six weeks of rest, he will not be able to attend the half-yearly exams that are underway, the mother, a construction worker, noted with distress.

Wall’s condition was no news

TNIE has learned that the teachers of the school had informed the corporation of the wall’s poor condition and asked for it to be demolished. The corporation was also communicated that a well-grown tree near the wall must be removed. The tree, which was leaning on the wall for support, could cause more damage to the structure was the reasoning.

The request to remove the tree was part of the list of services sought in a petition to Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar on December 5. However, no action was taken.It was only after the boy jumped off the wall that the tree was finally axed on Tuesday morning. Village Administrative Officer (Ramanathapuram) S Chitra Devi and Junior Engineer Kamalakannan were presentto oversee the process.

Officials said that the wall might be demolished to make way for a new one.