Coimbatore students who raised plaint against teachers booked for trespass

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after the principal and three teachers of a school in Sulur were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint from a class-XI student, the boy and his entire family were booked by Sulur police on Monday night for trespassing into the school and preventing the principal from discharging his duty. This was after the older boy showed up at school after being suspended for allegedly filming girl students on his mobile phone.

“The boy was suspended on Thursday for bringing a mobile phone to school and using it to film girl students. Besides, registering a case on the class-XI student for entering the school during the suspension, his father (a junior warrant officer in Indian Air Force), his mother and younger brother (a class-IX student of the same school) were also booked on charges of instigating him,” said the police.

According to them, the school management handed over the two students to the Sulur police, who held an inquiry with them on Monday. Then, they reportedly tried to reach the parents to ask them to take their children home. As the parents refused to do so, the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to Don Bosco Anbu Illam at Ukkadam.

A senior police official with the District Police said that the inquiry with the boys was conducted in the presence of a Child Welfare Committee member and Anti Children Traffic Unit (ACTU) officials. “The parents approached Childline and said that their children were missing from school. They knew their sons’ whereabouts but wanted to cause a diversion. Hence, we tried to reach the parents from 6 pm on Monday. However, they refused to come along and take the children home,” the official explained.

Call to revoke case against teachers, principal

MP P R Natarajan, along with students and parents of the school in Sulur, urged Collector K Rajamani to revoke the sexual assault case filed against the school’s teachers and principal. Submitting a petition to Rajamani on Tuesday, they claimed that the complaint by two boys against the teachers is false and comes with an ulterior motive.

Stating that the students and parents were feeling helpless and threatened by the errant behaviour of the boys and their parents, the petitioners sought the Collector’s intervention to restore normalcy in the school. They wanted the case dropped and the education of their wards to resume unhampered.

The petitioners claimed that the older boy has been causing a lot of disturbance for teachers and fellow students for over two months now.

Speaking to reporters, Natarajan said, “I spoke to the school authorities and learned that the boy had been filming girl students in his class. This was reported to the principal and teachers. Then, the boy frisked by a few male teachers in the presence of male students in the class. However, this has been misreported by the boy and police as sexual harassment.

A false case has been foisted upon the three women teachers and the principal, ”The case so farOn Sunday, the Sulur Police booked the principal of the school and three women teachers under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing two boys (brothers) in the guise of frisking them for mobile phones.

They have been accused of filming the exercise and threatening to put them online if the boys talked. The boys -- one a class-XI student and the other in class IX -- and their parents claimed that this is not the first time they faced abuse and harassment at the school. A similar complaint against the principal and a few teachers, filed in January this year, is awaiting a hearing. The complaint from the students came a day after the school authorities filed a police complaint against the older of the two boys about filing girls in school without their permission.

Teacher hurls abuses in class, allege parents

Coimbatore: Parents of a few students of a school in Sowripalayam have accused a teacher of using abusive language while scolding the children in her class. They recently submitted a petition with the school principal, seeking action on the teacher. The parents claimed that the teacher subjects the children to corporal punishment. Some parents with whom TNIE spoke to said they had represented this issue with the school management but no action was initiated.