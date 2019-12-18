Home States Tamil Nadu

Hybrid groundnuts raise hopes of good returns in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

Cotton, maize and onion are cultivated most in Perambalur, A small section of farmers are into groundnut cultivation.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, officials claimed, would reap good yield in shorter duration than other varieties.

Farmers, officials claimed, would reap good yield in shorter duration than other varieties. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Agricultural Department has introduced a new variety of groundnuts called GJG 9
in the district this year.

Farmers, officials claimed, would reap good yield in shorter duration than other varieties.

Cotton, maize and onion are cultivated most in Perambalur, A small section of farmers are into groundnut cultivation.

The crop is cultivated in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Farmers usually cultivate TMV 7, VRI 2 and local varieties of groundnuts.

Last year, groundnuts were cultivated in 2,200 hectares last year and this year, the crop is cultivated in about 998 hectares in four blocks in the district.

The Agricultural Department introduced a new variety of groundnuts called GJG 9 this year. GJG 9 (Gujarat Junagadh Ground) was introduced at the Junagadh Agricultural University of Gujarat in 2009-10 and announced in 2012.

This variety is at present cultivated in 10 acres in Alathur, Veppanthattai, Veppur and Perambalur for the government’s seed farm. K Boopathy, a farmer in Kurumbalur said, “I have been cultivating groundnuts for the last seven years.

I cultivated more varieties of groundnuts including K7 and Dharani with 120 days but got only 400 kg per acre. For the first time, I have cultivated GJG 9 variety on 1.5 acres in Aadi Pattam. In this, I have
harvested 1000 kilos of groundnut per acre in 95 days,” he said.

R Ashalatha, Seed Certification Officer said, “This year, we brought 690 kg of GJG 9 groundnut seed to Perambalur. We gave it to 11 farmers and they have cultivated in 9.5 acres. We have inspected every farmer’s field to check the quality and take it from the farmers, who have harvested.” she added.

Produce from these 9.5 acres would be going to the government’s seed farm. Next year it would be distributed to the farmers as seeds to enable more farmers to take up this variety.

“So far, we have recommended to farmers for the types of Kadiri 9, ICGV00350 and Dharani. This is the first time, this new variety GJG 9 is introduced in Perambalur. It gives good results.” she added.

Assistant Director of Seed Certification in Peramblaur S Theiveegan, said, “This variety is giving a big nut. So, this gets good price. It is currently receiving a good response from farmers. We hope to grow more of this variety in the next season.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perambalur Perambalur groundnuts Tamil Nadu groundnuts
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp