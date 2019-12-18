Hybrid groundnuts raise hopes of good returns in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Agricultural Department has introduced a new variety of groundnuts called GJG 9

in the district this year.

Farmers, officials claimed, would reap good yield in shorter duration than other varieties.

Cotton, maize and onion are cultivated most in Perambalur, A small section of farmers are into groundnut cultivation.

The crop is cultivated in both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Farmers usually cultivate TMV 7, VRI 2 and local varieties of groundnuts.

Last year, groundnuts were cultivated in 2,200 hectares last year and this year, the crop is cultivated in about 998 hectares in four blocks in the district.

The Agricultural Department introduced a new variety of groundnuts called GJG 9 this year. GJG 9 (Gujarat Junagadh Ground) was introduced at the Junagadh Agricultural University of Gujarat in 2009-10 and announced in 2012.

This variety is at present cultivated in 10 acres in Alathur, Veppanthattai, Veppur and Perambalur for the government’s seed farm. K Boopathy, a farmer in Kurumbalur said, “I have been cultivating groundnuts for the last seven years.

I cultivated more varieties of groundnuts including K7 and Dharani with 120 days but got only 400 kg per acre. For the first time, I have cultivated GJG 9 variety on 1.5 acres in Aadi Pattam. In this, I have

harvested 1000 kilos of groundnut per acre in 95 days,” he said.

R Ashalatha, Seed Certification Officer said, “This year, we brought 690 kg of GJG 9 groundnut seed to Perambalur. We gave it to 11 farmers and they have cultivated in 9.5 acres. We have inspected every farmer’s field to check the quality and take it from the farmers, who have harvested.” she added.

Produce from these 9.5 acres would be going to the government’s seed farm. Next year it would be distributed to the farmers as seeds to enable more farmers to take up this variety.

“So far, we have recommended to farmers for the types of Kadiri 9, ICGV00350 and Dharani. This is the first time, this new variety GJG 9 is introduced in Perambalur. It gives good results.” she added.

Assistant Director of Seed Certification in Peramblaur S Theiveegan, said, “This variety is giving a big nut. So, this gets good price. It is currently receiving a good response from farmers. We hope to grow more of this variety in the next season.”