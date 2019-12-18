‘Increase punishment for idol theft’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras HC, to increase punishment in idol theft cases from the present three years to 14 years. While the punishment provided under the Antiquities Act is only three years, the market value of any such stolen antique items would exceed `1 crore.

The quantum of punishment should be made appropriate to the value of the idol stolen, the PIL from advocate S Sridharan said.

On Tuesday, Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan took notice and following a plea from him, a division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, posted the matter for further hearing on February 5.