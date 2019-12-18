Stay on single judge order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras HC has stayed the operation of the orders of a single judge, which set aside the appointment of ‘Agri’ SS Krishnamoorthy as the president of the TSD 550 Tiruvannamalai District Co-Operative Milk Producers Union.

The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while admitting a writ appeal from the Deputy Registrar (Dairying) of Tiruvannamalai District Co-operative Milk Producers and Krishnamoorthy, on Tuesday.