TWAD to regularise illegal water supply to Thoothukudi industries?

CHENNAI: In a shocking move, the State water supply board seems to be attempting to legitimise the ‘illegal supply’ of a whopping 9.2 crore litres per day supply of Thamirabarani water to industries in Thoothukudi. Official documents exclusively accessed by Express show that the TWAD Board has submitted a fresh proposal to the State government to extend 20 MGD water to industries under the Closed Conduit System.

As per the Government Order dated March 3, 2008, the water supply scheme, which was commissioned in 2011, was exclusively meant for drinking purposes. However, the water board is drawing fresh water from the Srivaikundam dam on Thamirabarani to supply to the industries. They are charging industries a paltry one paise per litre. Farmers, meanwhile, have been protesting against any attempt to divert the river water for industrial use.

The TWAD Board’s proposal is currently pending with Shambu Kallolikar, principal secretary for environment and forests, for approval, say sources. Since the intake well of the project is located inside the Srivaikundam forest area, and any modification in usage requires fresh forest clearance from the Union environment ministry.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests has recommended extension of the water scheme to industries, and Kallolikar will ‘positively send’ the proposal to the MoEF, said forest department officials. Documents, however, reveal that on April 10, Assistant Inspector General of Forests at the MoEF regional office in Chennai returned the proposal.

“On scrutiny of the proposal, it is discernible that the State government has recommended the proposal for drinking water purpose only, against the proposal of the user agency (TWAD) for supply of water for both, drinking and industrial purposes,” K Ganesh Kumar, the assistant IG of forests had said in April. S Joel of Thoothukudi, who petitioned NGT against the proposal in National Green Tribunal (NGT), said the project was given forest clearance under section 2 of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which prohibits letting water for any commercial activity, other than drinking water purposes.

“MoEF has rejected the proposal in April this year, but still water is being supplied to industries, violating the previous NGT order.” It can be recalled that the NGT order dated November 21, 2018, has held that water under the scheme can be used only for drinking water purposes, but the order was challenged before the Supreme Court which, without going into merits of the case, has given the collector, power to take a call on releasing surplus water to industries.

When contacted, Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nanduri confirmed to Express that surplus water was currently being released to industries in accordance with the directions of the apex court. “I am not aware of TWAD’s fresh proposal, but we are conducting a fortnightly review of water storage and releasing excess water to industries. Currently, we supply 7 MGD as many industries are closed.” Sterlite industries was one major beneficiary of the scheme having been allotted 3 MGD out of total 20 MGD.

Board defends supply

TWAD Board officials told Express that this project, conceived in 1970, was exclusively for industries and a GO was passed on April 12, 1970. ”The scheme was implemented in 1975, drawing water through North Main Channel from Srivaikundam dam. However, there were massive protests from farmers, after which the government decided to shift the point of source to Petmanagar, where intake well and other infrastructure is built. The new site fell inside Srivaikundam forest area, which mandated for forest clearance. While obtaining the clearance, the State government mistakenly took approval for drinking purposes only. This created all confusion and we are trying to correct the same by filing a fresh application now,” a senior TWAD official said.