102 new lost-cost AC buses introduced across Tamil Nadu

The transport department has introduced around 102 low-cost AC buses across the State.

CHENNAI: The transport department has introduced around 102 low-cost AC buses across the State. While Villupuram Division has introduced 52 buses, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore divisions each introduced 10 buses.

“The patronage to government buses has slightly increased in low-cost AC buses compared to non-AC buses. All buses planned for year 2018-19 have been put into operation,” said official sources.

These buses are introduced in highly congested routes in respective regions. The AC buses with 2x3 seating pattern charged 100 paise per km as against regular ultra-deluxe AC bus rate of 140 paise per km. In addition, Rs 10 is being collected for these AC buses. The buses are being operated to cater to the routes of 80 to 200 km.

Cost per km
The AC buses with 2x3 seating pattern charged 100 paise per km as against regular ultra-deluxe AC bus rate of 140 paise per km

