Home States Tamil Nadu

82-year-old lady nominates for Mettupalayam village panchayat

In the race for the post of president of Mettupalayam village panchayat, 82-year-old J Visalakshi became the oldest person in the district to contest in the local body polls.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Saravanan M P
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: In the race for the post of president of Mettupalayam village panchayat, 82-year-old J Visalakshi became the oldest person in the district to contest in the local body polls. Her decision to stand in the election comes from her interest in social work and belief that public service should be aimed at promoting social change and development in the rural society, says her son Sudarshan.

"My mother has stood up for issues of human rights and social justice to help strengthen rural society. As a result, she was nominated as the president of Mettupalayam village panchayat in 2001. She was 63 years old then. For five years (2001-2006), it was quite hectic for her; she was new to the official responsibility. However, she completed her job perfectly. After 2006, she moved out of politics," he narrated.

When it was time for local body elections again, the local people and party members unanimously wanted her to contest for the post, he said. Though Visalakshi was hesitant, the people were persistent and she accepted their decision. She was surprised that even after 13 years, the people had not forgotten her work," he said.

Sudarshan (51) too is contesting in the polls, for the post of a district union member. Visalakshi's husband Durai Ramasamy (89) was a former AIADMK leader and minister of Rural Development in the 1990s. Her father Jagadesan Gounder was a leading lawyer in Erode district and a public prosecutor for years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
local body polls Mettupalayam village panchayat
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp