82-year-old lady nominates for Mettupalayam village panchayat

TIRUPUR: In the race for the post of president of Mettupalayam village panchayat, 82-year-old J Visalakshi became the oldest person in the district to contest in the local body polls. Her decision to stand in the election comes from her interest in social work and belief that public service should be aimed at promoting social change and development in the rural society, says her son Sudarshan.

"My mother has stood up for issues of human rights and social justice to help strengthen rural society. As a result, she was nominated as the president of Mettupalayam village panchayat in 2001. She was 63 years old then. For five years (2001-2006), it was quite hectic for her; she was new to the official responsibility. However, she completed her job perfectly. After 2006, she moved out of politics," he narrated.

When it was time for local body elections again, the local people and party members unanimously wanted her to contest for the post, he said. Though Visalakshi was hesitant, the people were persistent and she accepted their decision. She was surprised that even after 13 years, the people had not forgotten her work," he said.

Sudarshan (51) too is contesting in the polls, for the post of a district union member. Visalakshi's husband Durai Ramasamy (89) was a former AIADMK leader and minister of Rural Development in the 1990s. Her father Jagadesan Gounder was a leading lawyer in Erode district and a public prosecutor for years.