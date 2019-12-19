Home States Tamil Nadu

CAA protest: Four arrested on third day of protests

Earlier in the day, four students who took part in the protest at the Central Polytechnic in Taramani were charged and arrested by the police.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan & Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students across the city observed protests on Wednesday against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the brutal violence unleashed on students at the Jamia Milia Islamia University. The sit-in protest by 20 students at the Madras University, which had been going on for three days, came to an end on Wednesday night after police whisked away the protestors from the campus and dropped them off near the Triplicane Police Station.

Earlier in the day, four students who took part in the protest at the Central Polytechnic in Taramani were charged and arrested by the police. More colleges joined the protest on Wednesday: Madras University, IIT-Madras, MCC, Pachaiyappa’s College, AM Jain College, Presidency College, New College, and Quaid-E-Millath among others. Days scholars were prevented from entering the Madras University campus on Wednesday.

Informal communication had been sent to hostel students to vacate their rooms by Wednesday evening. The only students present at the campus through the day were the 20 protestors, who were later evicted in the night. Though the varsity was scheduled to go on Christmas vacation only from Monday, officials announced holidays from Wednesday, owing to the protests.

This has sent students, particularly those from other states into panic, as they scramble to find tickets to their hometown. “They have been careful not to issue any circular asking us to leave the campus. All instructions have been given verbally. Our wardens have been continuously insisting for us to leave the hostel,” said a post-graduate student from the Chepauk campus.

Students, particularly from Kerala and other south Indian states, find it further difficult to find train and bus tickets owing to the Sabarimala season. The available bus tickets too are very expensive, they rued. Speaking to Express, V Duraisamy, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, said that the hostels will continue to function but classes will not be held until the start of the next semester.

Students, however, claim they are being ‘shooed off’ from the hostel. Kaarthikeyan VV, the student who was detained by the cops on Tuesday, said: “We weren’t physically attacked or harassed. But in the noon, we were nabbed for wanting to know reasons from the police who prevented the woman students of TISS from protesting at the Marina beach road. So, we were taken to Triplicane station first. After a short enquiry, at around 2 pm, we were taken to Mylapore police station.”

Students demanded the varsity not to close down the hostel and allow students to peacefully protest on campus. Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan visited the protest at University of Madras on Wednesday evening, expressing his solidarity with the students.

Speaking to the students, he said, “It isn’t a help that I am here but I feel it’s my responsibility to support the students. By preventing such protests, the governments are trying to make students refugees in their campus, just like they refuse rights to the refugees in CAA.” In his inability to exercise any power regarding the protest, Kamal Haasan expressed his full solidarity with the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protest CAA Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship act University of Madras
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp