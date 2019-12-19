CAA will not affect Indians of any religion, says EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Rebuking DMK President MK Stalin’s jibe that AIADMK betrayed Sri Lankan Tamils, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said it was the then government led by DMK which betrayed lakhs of Tamils and got them killed during the civil war.In 2009, after the then CM late M Karunanidhi claimed that the war had ceased, around 1.5 lakh Tamils hiding in bunkers came out based on the claims and were killed by the Lankan army, Palaniswami told reporters at Salem airport.

“Stalin’s statements on AIADMK betraying Sri Lankan Tamils are false. The DMK was in power for 13 years in the Centre. Why did they not get citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils? We (AIADMK) were not in power in the Centre. But still we are urging the Union government persistently to offer dual citizenship to the community,” the Chief Minister said.

Even as Sri Lankan Tamils were living as refugees in their own country, Palaniswami said, DMK leaders like M Kanimozhi and T R Baalu met the then Sri Lanka president Mahinda Rajapaksa and received gifts from him.

“People should think about who exactly betrayed Sri Lankan Tamils. The DMK leader M K Stalin, his father and the party betrayed the community,” Palaniswami said.

When asked about protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and AIADMK’s support to it, he said, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had given a detailed explanations. Explaining the provisions of the Act, he said, “The CAA will not affect Indians living in the country irrespective of religions.”

“As far as Sri Lankan Tamils are concerned, in 2016 former CM J Jayalalithaa urged the Prime Minister to offer them dual citizenship. After her demise, I met the Prime Minister and reiterated the demand,” he said, adding when the bill was introduced in the Parliament, AIADMK members urged for the same. Palaniswami listed out various benefits offered to nearly 60,000 Sri Lankan Tamils living in refugee camps across 25 districts in the State.

When asked about Rajya Sabha MP SR Balasubramanian’s allegation that a deputy secretary from Tamil Nadu Secretariat asked him to vote in favour of CAB, the CM said, “Everyone know that only the whip issued the order to vote. The order was given to the whip by the party and in turn issued to members,” he said underplaying Balasubramanian’s allegation.