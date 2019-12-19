Charges against minister Velumani hold no water: Govt tells HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons who have no connection whatsoever in the tenders floated by the local administration department have approached the High Court, making serious allegations against Local Administration Minister SP Velumani, State Advocate-General and Public Prosecutor A Natarajan told a division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

The bench was told this when the PIL petitions from Arappor Iyakkam and DMK Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi, alleging rigging of tenders and thereby allowing a set of the minister’s ‘benamis’ to form a syndicate to ensure prevention of other bidders’ participation, came up on Wednesday.