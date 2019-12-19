‘Delay in Central funds disbursal raises concern’

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the delay in disbursal of Central funds, that runs into thousands of crores, to Tamil Nadu, under various heads. He also raised many financial issues relating to the State that are to be resolved in the budget for 2020-21.



Speaking at the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi, Panneerselvam said the Centre was constitutionally obliged to make good the States for any shortfall in GST collections as assured already. He also pointed out that the Centre had resorted to incorrect accounting for IGST in 2017-18.

“An amount of Rs 88,344.22 crore of unallocated IGST was routed through the Consolidated Fund of India. If 50% would have been distributed to the States directly, the States would not have been deprived of their rightful share of IGST and today, the compensation fund would not face a shortfall of Rs 48,650 crore. Hence, I request the Centre to provide the due GST compensation to the States in full, for five years within the stipulated time,” Panneerselvam underscored.

He also suggested that many of the cesses and surcharges levied on Personal Income Tax and on Union Excise Duty, which have increased substantially in recent years, should be merged into the basic rate of tax, so that the States also would receive the share from the additional revenue.

Stating that the Central government had been depriving the States of their legitimate share of revenue through resorting to levy of cesses and surcharges, the Deputy Chief Minister said this should be reversed.

Giving details about the Tamil Nadu model of alternative investment funds, he urged the Centre to proactively support State agencies in innovative fundraising in the domestic and international markets.



Pending financial grants for local bodies, allocation of funds for projects including Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project, schemes for rejuvenation of water resource structures, Godavari-Cauvery linkage project, approval for Phase II of the Metro Rail project and a special financial package in the ensuing Union budget for the revival of the sugar sector in Tamil Nadu, were among the key issues raised by Panneerselvam.