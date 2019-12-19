Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Delay in Central funds disbursal raises concern’

He also pointed out that the Centre had resorted to incorrect accounting for IGST in 2017-18.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Wednesday | special arrangement

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the delay in disbursal of Central funds, that runs into thousands of crores, to Tamil Nadu, under various heads. He also raised many financial issues relating to the State that are to be resolved in the budget for 2020-21.

Speaking at the pre-budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi, Panneerselvam said the Centre was constitutionally obliged to make good the States for any shortfall in GST collections as assured already. He also pointed out that the Centre had resorted to incorrect accounting for IGST in 2017-18.

“An amount of Rs 88,344.22 crore of unallocated IGST was routed through the Consolidated Fund of India. If 50% would have been distributed to the States directly, the States would not have been deprived of their rightful share of IGST and today, the compensation fund would not face a shortfall of Rs 48,650 crore. Hence, I request the Centre to provide the due GST compensation to the States in full, for five years within the stipulated time,” Panneerselvam underscored.

He also suggested that many of the cesses and surcharges levied on Personal Income Tax and on Union Excise Duty, which have increased substantially in recent years, should be merged into the basic rate of tax, so that the States also would receive the share from the additional revenue.

Stating that the Central government had been depriving the States of their legitimate share of revenue through resorting to levy of cesses and surcharges, the Deputy Chief Minister said this should be reversed.
Giving details about the Tamil Nadu model of alternative investment funds, he urged the Centre to proactively support State agencies in innovative fundraising in the domestic and international markets.

Pending financial grants for local bodies, allocation of funds for projects including Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery project, schemes for rejuvenation of water resource structures, Godavari-Cauvery linkage project, approval for Phase II of the Metro Rail project and a special financial package in the ensuing Union budget for the revival of the sugar sector in Tamil Nadu, were among the key issues raised by Panneerselvam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam GST
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp