DMK-led CAA protest rally on December 23, Kamal's MNM likely to join

Published: 19th December 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:47 AM

Students of New College at Royapettah staged a protest inside their college campus oppsing the CA Act and in solidarity for the students been attacked at New Delhi | ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Wednesday decided to organise a ‘Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Opposition’ rally in Chennai on December 23. A meeting of alliance parties was held at DMK headquarters to discuss the next course of action against CAA. The meeting was chaired by party president MK Stalin.

After the meeting, Stalin told mediapersons, “We have only two questions. The first is why Sri Lankan Tamils were left out of the list and why Muslims alone were excluded.” Responding to a query about CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that no one will be affected by the law, he said the CM is ready to accept whatever PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah say.

BJP has announced protests on December 20 against the DMK’s stand on the issue. On Amit Shah’s remark that CAA will not be repealed, he said the protest is not only in Tamil Nadu, but across the country and there is stiff opposition in the Northeast especially. Hence, the Centre should heed the people’s voice.
To a question,

Stalin said he spoke to MNM leader Kamal Haasan and said the meeting was only with alliance parties. He said Kamal Haasan will be invited when a meeting of all parties is held. When Express contacted a MNM spokesperson, he acknowledged that Stalin contacted Haasan and the latter had informed about the rally.

