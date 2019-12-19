Kerala woman’s body exhumed for investigation in Valliyur

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A second autopsy was performed on the body of a woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband and his lover in September. Autopsy was performed by the doctors of Government T’puram Medical College on Wednesday in Valliyur.

According to sources, Valliyur police in October had buried the body calling it unidentified since no one claimed it even after advertising about it on their Website. However, after two months of investigation, Kerala police cracked the homicide. The body was exhumed in presence of police of both the States, the suspects and revenue officials.

Sources said that the husband Premkumar and his lover Sunitha had murdered his wife Vidhya in Thiruvananthapuram and dumped the body near Periyakulam tank in Valliyur. The duo met in their high school reunion and got into an extra-marital relationship. Since Vidhya opposed the relationship, the duo strangled her to death.

A day after the murder, he filed a missing complaint with Kerala cops, the sources added. The cover-up was done in Drishyam style.