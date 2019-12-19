Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University senate turns down proposal to create VC in-charge post

Published: 19th December 2019

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The senate members of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) have turned down the proposal to create a new post of Vice Chancellor (in-charge) in a meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal to appoint the senior most professor of MKU as vice chancellor (in-charge) was mooted by former registrar of the university and professor of Management Studies V Chinniah claiming that the VC (in-charge) could carried out the duties whenever the VC post falls vacant.

Citing the example of Bharathiyar University, Vice Chancellor M Krishnan said that the senior most professor could act as VC (in-charge) only for a time-period of three days. "After that he/she should form a convener committee to govern the varsity," he said.

Supporting the VC, syndicate members Dheena Dayalan and Ramakrishna said that MKU Acts and Statutes clearly state that convener committee will look into the duties and responsibility of the VC.

Further, the syndicate and academic council of the university approved the DSc/DLitt Regulations 2019 that was placed before the senate for approval. At this time, Chinniah requested the authorities to reduce research experience as seven years for registering for DLitt/DSc.,

Replying to this the vice chancellor replied that a minimum of fifteen years was essential to register for DSc/DLitt as it is a highly prestigious and respectable degree across the globe.

When Dean of Science K Balakrishna placed a proposal to start MSc Forensic Science and Criminology at non-autonomous colleges affiliated to the university, many members including SN College Principal Kannan questioned it and said that starting innovative courses would affect the students adversely in getting equivalency certificate from TNPSC and Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education(TANSCHE).

Balakrishna added that MKU has good lab facility to train the teachers. "Even many state-run varsities are having the course and the demand for forsenic science is increasing," he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Chandraprabhu requested the syndicate to confer Honorary Degree of the Doctor of Philosophy on Krishnammal Jegannathan(93), a Gandhian.

VC accepted his request and asked him to produce the bio data of Krishnammal Jegannathan.

