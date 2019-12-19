Man tries to burn wife after quarrel over affair

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A man on Tuesday was arrested for attempting to murder his wife by pouring petrol over her and setting her on fire following a quarrel over his extra-marital affair, near Marakanam. The woman was injured in her hand but their house and that of their neighbour's were gutted.



According to a police source from Marakanam, Saravanan (30) from Omiper near Marakanam, who worked in a private company, had married Parvatham (28) of Puducherry, five years back. The couple was living with their son Goutham(3). Saravanan later quit his job and began working as a labourer in nearby farms.

In the meantime, Saravanan began having an affair with Anandhi (19), leading to frequent quarrels with his wife.

On Tuesday night, during a heated argument, Saravanan sent his son to a nearby shop, took a bottle of petrol kept in his home and poured it over Parvatham in a fit of rage. Shocked by this, she moved away when he tried to set her on fire. The burning match stick 'missed' the target and fell on the petrol spilled on the floor, which caught fire. The fire spread to the thatched roof and the both ran out of the house.

Parvatham was injured in her hand even as the villagers tried to put off the fire. But because of the strong winds, fire spread to the neighbouring house, that belonged to one Arumugam. Both the houses were gutted.

Based on the information, policemen from Marakanam rushed to the house and inquired about the incident. After taking the complaint and statement from Parvatham, the police arrested Saravanan. He was then taken to the police station and presented before Tindivanam magistrate on Wednesday.

Later, he was remanded in central jail at Cuddalore.