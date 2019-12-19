Home States Tamil Nadu

Watch maker, dealer told to pay Rs 30K for defective piece

After waiting for two months for the return after repair, he issued a legal notice to the company on January 24, 2015.

Published: 19th December 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Titan watch company in Hosur and a dealer in Vadapalani have been directed by a consumer court to pay Rs 30,000 to a customer for selling a defective watch.

The South Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum gave the direction while passing orders on a complaint from advocate L P Shanmugasundaram of Chinmayanagar recently. According to the complainant, who is the Special Government Pleader of the Madras High Court, he purchased a wristwatch for Rs 7,195 from the World of Titan shop in Vadapalani on August 15, 2014. However, it stopped working within a couple of months. He handed it back to the shop for carrying out necessary repairs on November 24.

After waiting for two months for the return after repair, he issued a legal notice to the company on January 24, 2015. As there was no response, he moved the consumer court demanding a compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

Forum president M Mony and member R Baskarkumaravel, on November 19, held that there is deficiency in service on the part of the manufacturer and the dealer. It directed them to collectively pay the compensation of Rs 30,000 with a cost of Rs 5,000 and to replace the watch with a new one or to pay the bill amount to the complainant, within a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp