Watch maker, dealer told to pay Rs 30K for defective piece

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Titan watch company in Hosur and a dealer in Vadapalani have been directed by a consumer court to pay Rs 30,000 to a customer for selling a defective watch.

The South Chennai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum gave the direction while passing orders on a complaint from advocate L P Shanmugasundaram of Chinmayanagar recently. According to the complainant, who is the Special Government Pleader of the Madras High Court, he purchased a wristwatch for Rs 7,195 from the World of Titan shop in Vadapalani on August 15, 2014. However, it stopped working within a couple of months. He handed it back to the shop for carrying out necessary repairs on November 24.

After waiting for two months for the return after repair, he issued a legal notice to the company on January 24, 2015. As there was no response, he moved the consumer court demanding a compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

Forum president M Mony and member R Baskarkumaravel, on November 19, held that there is deficiency in service on the part of the manufacturer and the dealer. It directed them to collectively pay the compensation of Rs 30,000 with a cost of Rs 5,000 and to replace the watch with a new one or to pay the bill amount to the complainant, within a month.