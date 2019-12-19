Home States Tamil Nadu

Work hard for poll win, AIADMK cadre told

In an open letter, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the cadre should explain the achievements of the government and the welfare measures being implemented for all sections of the society.

AIADMK joint co-ordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrives at the party headquarters for an emergency meeting held in connection with local body elections, in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday exhorted party cadre to work hard to achieve a massive victory in the ensuing elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts and urged them to carry out election works in unison besides in coordination with the district-level committees formed for the purpose. They also directed the cadre to work for victory of AIADMK candidates as well as for those of the alliance parties.

In an open letter, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the cadre should explain the achievements of the government and the welfare measures being implemented for all sections of the society. “Rooting out rowdy raj in the State and protecting all are the key achievements,” they added.

They said when the late leader, J Jayalalithaa, made arrangements for conducting the elections to local bodies, the DMK, out of fear psychosis, stayed polls through court. Now, due to AIADMK government’s efforts, elections would be held.

Statistics show that TN is ahead in economic growth in the country. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said employment opportunities had been created through new industries, kudimaramath scheme, drinking water projects etc.

“Tamil Nadu is getting ready for the mega project of linking the Godavari-Cauvery-Gundar rivers. Like last year,  all rice cardholders are being given Pongal gift hampers. Besides, 11 new medical colleges and AIIMS are the achievements of this government. The cadre should explain all these to the voters while campaigning.”

Anna univ postpones exams due to elections
Chennai: The Anna University on Wednesday announced that owing to the announcement of dates of the local body elections, it has decided to postpone the exams scheduled on December 27 and 30 to January 2 and 3.

