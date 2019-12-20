Home States Tamil Nadu

24-yr-old woman’s body found in Tirupattur forest, police begin probe

A 24-year-old woman was found dead in the forest area at Sundakka Paarai near Ambur in Tirupattur district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A 24-year-old woman was found dead in the forest area at Sundakka Paarai near Ambur in Tirupattur district on Thursday. Police sources said that the woman was identified as Revathi (24). She was living with her husband Mahesh in Bengaluru. Revathi was said to have visited her relatives at Suttagunda near Arangaldurugam in Ambur about three days ago. On Wednesday, she had gone out, but did not return home. 

Meanwhile, a woman’s body was spotted by the locals at Sundakka Paarai on Thursday morning. Oomerabad police, on information, reached the spot and retrieved the body. After identification, the body was sent to Ambur government hospital for autopsy, the police sources said.

Police sources, however, refused to divulge information about the incident and said that only the post-mortem report will reveal the nature of the crime – whether it was a murder or a suicide. Oomerabad police have registered a case.

