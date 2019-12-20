AIADMK releases list of official spokespersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday requested the media to approach only those who have been appointed as spokespersons to know the views and stance of the party on issues. The leaders also cautioned that the party would be forced to resort to legal action against those who identify people not connected to AIADMK as party’s representatives.

The party released a list of 17 spokespersons: C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi, S Gokula Indira, Vaigai Selvan, JCD Prabhakar, G Samarasam, Marudhu Azhaguraj, Nirmala Periyasamy, Kovai Selvaraj, AS Maheswari, RM Babu Murugavel, M Kovai Satyan, Liagat Ali Khan, K Sivasankari, Y Jawahar Ali, A Sasirekha and M Gopinathan.

Pointing out that recently Sun News, in a debate, identified advocate Balasubramanian as AIADMK’s representative, they said,”The AIADMK condemns this as Balasubramanian was expelled from the party.”