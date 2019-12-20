Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK releases list of official spokespersons

The leaders also cautioned that the party would be forced to resort to legal action against those who identify people not connected to AIADMK as party’s representatives.

Published: 20th December 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday requested the media to approach only those who have been appointed as spokespersons to know the views and stance of the party on issues. The leaders also cautioned that the party would be forced to resort to legal action against those who identify people not connected to AIADMK as party’s representatives.

The party released a list of 17 spokespersons: C Ponnaiyan, B Valarmathi, S Gokula Indira, Vaigai Selvan, JCD Prabhakar, G Samarasam, Marudhu Azhaguraj, Nirmala Periyasamy, Kovai Selvaraj, AS Maheswari, RM Babu Murugavel, M Kovai Satyan, Liagat Ali Khan, K Sivasankari, Y Jawahar Ali, A Sasirekha and M Gopinathan. 

Pointing out that recently Sun News, in a debate, identified advocate Balasubramanian as AIADMK’s representative, they said,”The AIADMK condemns this as Balasubramanian was expelled from the party.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp