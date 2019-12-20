Home States Tamil Nadu

Citizenship Act stir: Tamil Nadu's Thanjai town shuts down in protest

Published: 20th December 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

The members of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SiO) staged a protest near old fish market.

The members of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SiO) staged a protest near old fish market. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A large number of residents of Adirampattinam on Thursday took part in a protest rally to condemn Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Hundreds of shops in the coastal town remained shut.

The protest was organised by the Adirampattinam All Community federation demanding the repeal of the CAA. The protesters condemned the BJP-led Union government and the AIADMK for its support to the bill when it was introduced in Parliament.

The rally commenced from Taqwa Mosque and wound its way through Javia road, East Coast Road before culminating at bus stand.

Maulvi MS Abdul Hadhi Mufti, K Annadurai Former MLA of DMK, N Kalidas of CPI were among those who addressed the protest demonstration. 

Shops in Adiramppattinam bus stand, old post office road, Big street market, Javia street, hospital street, Vandippettai and East Coast Road remained closed. 

Taxis, autos were off the road. The members of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SiO) staged a protest near old fish market.

Students attempt to block train in Tiruchy and members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) were arrested when they tried to block a train at the Tiruchy Railway junction.

Around 50 students who tried to enter the station were detained. Members of Makkal Adhikaram
staged a protest near the central bus stand.

Over 78 detained people from both outfits were released in the evening. Students of Tamil University on Thursday staged a protest against the CAA.

They demanded citizenship for Eelam Tamils, in India.

