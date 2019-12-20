Man held after charred body of wife found in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Police established the identity of the woman whose charred body was found in an agricultural field on December 17. She was identified as Banurekha (22) of Virudhunagar district.



Sources said she married Rajkumar, her relative, ten months ago. The couple used to quarrel often as Rajkumar allegedly suspected Banurekha had an extramarital relationship. On December 16, he took her to Tiruchy under the pretext of worshipping in the Samayapuram Mariamman temple and killed her on the way.

On December 17, Viralimalai police recovered a partially charred body in a field near Illuppur. Post mortem revealed that she had been killed before being burnt. The photograph in a complaint registered by Banurekha’s father matched the dead woman’s face. The team questioned Rajkumar and he allegedly confessed to the crime. He has been arrested.