Home States Tamil Nadu

Man held for sexually abusing minor wife in Ranipet

A 25-year-old man was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing his minor wife in Ranipet on Thursday.

Published: 20th December 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 25-year-old man was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing his minor wife in Ranipet on Thursday. The incident came to light when the minor approached the officials at the Ranipet police station and registered a complaint against her husband and in-laws on Wednesday. An investigating officer said that the girl got married to the suspect in 2015, when she was 13 years old. 

The police said that the marriage took place against the consent of the suspect’s family members. 
Since then, she had been allegedly tortured and sexually abused by her husband and also verbally abused by her in-laws, the police said. Unable to bear the assault, she approached the Ranipet police.

After the preliminary investigation, the police arrested the man under Sections 5 (L) (sexual assault on a child) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act, Sections 9 (Male adult marrying a child) & 10 (solemnising a child marriage) of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of IPC, the police said.The police also registered the case under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act. The investigating officer said that the father of the accused has been arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Sexual abuse minor girl
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp